Dehradun Accident: Three Seriously Injured as Bus Hits Pedestrians, CCTV Footage Surfaces

In tragic road accident college bus rammed into people walking on the road in Uttarakhand's Dehradun city. CCTV footage of this incident has gone viral on social media . According to reports this incident took place on September 24,2025 around 8:50 am.

In viral video we can see that people are walking on road, when college bus coming from front hits them. In this accident Three people got seriously injured and are currently taking treatment in hospital.

🚨Dehradun, Uttarakhand – A GRD College bus hit three people walking on the road, leaving them seriously injured. The incident was captured on CCTV. pic.twitter.com/lnzvP7RvDj — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) September 25, 2025

In separate road accident speeding sports bike rammed into another bike coming from opposite direction on Monday September 22, 2025 around 3 pm. This accident took Place in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh and three people including rider of sports bike, were reported injured in this mishap. Disturbing video of this incident was recorded on CCTV and is currently circulating on online.

In viral video two bikes can be seen coming from opposite direction and then bumped into each other. Impact of this accident was so hard that rider of the sports bike was flung into the air and fell 10-15 meters away, sports bike also flipped several times. Meanwhile, two people on the other bike also sustained injuries