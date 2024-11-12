Dehradun Car Accident: 6 Dead, One Critical After Container Hits Vehicle Near ONGC Chowk (Watch Video)

Six people died, and one in critical condition, battling for life in the hospital following a car accident in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district in the early hours of Tuesday, November 12. The accident took place at around 2 am near the ONGC intersection when a truck container struck the Innova car.

Dehradun SP City Pramod Kumar told news agency ANI that the driver had been arrested for the spot. According to the police, the car was coming from Kishannagar Chowk and collided with a container near ONGC Chowk. The collision was so strong that the bonnet of the car got stuck behind the container. After this, the car collided with a tree about 100 meters away in the wrong direction.

Car Accident in Uttarakhand

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: 6 people died in a car accident in Dehradun late last night. The condition of one passenger remains critical and he is undergoing treatment in the hospital.



The deceased have been identified as Guneet (19) resident of GMS Road, Kunal (23) a resident of Rajendra Nagar, originally from Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, Navya Goyal (23) resident of Tilak Road, Atul Agarwal (24), resident of Kalidas Road, Kamaksha (20) resident of Kanwali Road and Rishav Jain, resident of Rajpur Road. Sidhaesh Agarwal (25) is seriously injured.