Dehradun gold loot mastermind arrested in Bihar's Vaishali

Patna, Dec 14 Notorious criminal Prince Kumar, who was the kingpin of the gang that looted gold jewellery worth Rs 20 crore from Dehradun last month, was arrested in Bihar's Vaishali district on Wednesday, police said.

"We have arrested Prince Kumar from Dilawarpur Gowardhan village under Vidupur police station on Wednesday. He was the kingpin of a gang which struck in a jewellery show room in Dehradun on November 9 and looted gold ornaments worth Rs 20 crore. Uttarakhand Police announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head. We have informed Uttrakhand police about his arrest," SP, Vaishali, Ravi Ranjan Kumar said.

Prince Kumar, along with his aides Vishal Kumar, Amit Kumar, and Vikram Kushwaha targeted the jewellery shop in Dehradun on November 9.

The Uttarakhand Police managed to arrest Vishal Kumar and Amit Kumar with the help of Vaishali police on November 16 and also arrested Kushwaha on December 9 but Prince Kumar was on the run. Now, Uttarakhand Police will take his transit remand to take him to Dehradun for questioning and recovery of the stolen gold jewellery.

