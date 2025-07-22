Dehradun: Kanwariya Injured After Elephant Overturns Tractor Trolley in Lachhiwala Due to DJ Noise and Lights; Video Surfaces

Animals and birds usually love to stay in calm and peaceful environments. Noise pollution and overcrowded places make them aggressive. Sometimes, they also get into violence and try to harm those around them. A similar incident took place in Dehradun, when an elephant calf fumed over the DJ's loud noise and lights and overturned a tractor trolley on Saturday, July 19.

The incident took place in the Lachhiwala range on the Dehradun highway in Uttarakhand. A Kanwar yatra with devotees was moving, and a DJ playing loud noises and disco lights agitated the wild elephants. According to the forest department officials, two wild elephants overturned the vehicle near the Manimai Temple on the Doiwala-Dehradun highway and returned to the forest before their team reached the spot.

A forest divisional officer told The Indian Express that the area was off-limits for celebration or camping. Still, as the Kanwaryaris stayed there and played loud music, elephants fell in danger of their calf and attacked vehicles. The official claimed that they had already warned devotees about playing loud noises, but they continued to play during the night too near the forest area. A devotee was injured in the incident and was admitted to the nearby hospital.

Elephant Attack in Dehradun

Amid loud music and noise, an elephant went berserk and attacked several vehicles at a Kanwar bhandara in Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/bajSBcZEvP — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 20, 2025

A video of the incident surfaced on social media sites, including X. The viral video shows an elephant coming running and overturning the tractor trolley in one push. The people on the vehicle ran off to save themselves. One bike near the tractor was also damaged during the animal aggression.