Delay continues in VC appointments in three TN universities

Chennai, Feb 14 The functioning of Madras University, Bharathiar University and Tamil Nadu Education University have been affected due to the delay in the appointment of Vice Chancellors to these universities.

The issue pertaining to the non appointment of VCs was primarily due to a tussle between the Governor of Tamil Nadu, who is the Chancellor of the university, and the state government led by DMK.

The Raj Bhavan had earlier insisted that a representative of the University Grants Commission (UGC) has to be included in the search cum selection panel for the Vice Chancellors to the three Universities.

However, later the Raj Bhavan withdrew that criteria, and even after this, no further steps have been taken to fill the vacancy for the post of Vice Chancellor in the three universities.

The functioning of the three Tamil Nadu state universities has been badly hit due to this which includes the approval for the appointment of Assistant professors, temporary teaching staff, applying for central funds and even organising convocation events.

The new Higher education minister of Tamil Nadu, R.S. Rajakannappan also assured that the appointments of the three Vice Chancellors would be done soon.

A senior officer with the Tamil Nadu education department told IANS that there was no fight between the Raj Bhavan and the state government in the appointment of the Vice Chancellors. However, he feigned ignorance on the exact reason behind the delay in appointments of the Vice Chancellors.

Rajakannappan when contacted told IANS that the VC’s would be soon appointed to the three Universities. However, he did not elaborate on the reasons for the delay in appointments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor