Delegation of Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organization meets Amit Shah

An 11-member delegation team of Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to seek separate statehood for "Frontier Nagaland".

The ENPO, an umbrella organisation of seven tribal bodies, in a press statement said that the Union Home Minister has appreciated the Eastern Nagaland people for being a part of the nation-building force thus far, which, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also aware of.

"The Union Home Minister stated that the grievances and request for a separate entity are understood.

"The Union Home Minister highlighted a clear roadmap for Amicable, Legislative and Sustainable Solution for Eastern Nagaland, which will include consultation with the people of Eastern Nagaland and Nagaland State Government," the ENPO team said in the press statement.

The ENPO Talk team also said that the Union Minister has assured to visit Eastern Nagaland by January 2023.

The meeting with Shah which was held at his official residence where Phangnon Konyak, MP (RS), Secretary, MHA GOI, Director IB, Additional Secretary MHA (NE) GOl and Advisor Northeast were also present.

"The ENPO is grateful to the Union Home Minister for his concern and granting ample time to the ENPO team. The ENPO has demanded for the creation of a separate 'Frontier Nagaland," it added.

ENPO is an umbrella organization of seven tribal bodies of Nagaland - CBLT, KBCA, KBBB, PBCA, USBLA, TBBA and YBBA.

The ENPO has threatened to boycott the assembly polls in Nagaland next year if their demand for a separate 'Frontier Nagaland'is not fulfilled.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor