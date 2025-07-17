Delegation of Special Envoys from South Korea calls on PM Modi

New Delhi, July 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to advancing the India–South Korea Special Strategic Partnership as a delegation of Special Envoys from the country called on him in New Delhi, on Thursday.

The visiting delegation is led by the country's former PM Kim Boo Kyum and also includes Rep Lee Kai Ho and DPK Supreme Council Member Song Sun-ho.

"Delighted to receive the delegation of Special Envoys from the Republic of Korea led by Mr. Kim Boo Kyum. Recalled my positive meeting with President Jaemyung Lee last month. India–ROK Special Strategic Partnership, which completes 10 years, continues to grow from innovation and defence to shipbuilding and skilled mobility. Close collaboration between the democracies contributes to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the high-level South Korean delegation called on External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar as both sides discussed ways to deepen cooperation in the areas of economy, technology, defence, and maritime security, along with enhancing people-to-people exchanges.

India affirmed to actively engage with the new South Korean administration with an aim to further boost the Special Strategic Partnership between both nations.

"Delighted to meet RoK President Lee Jae Myung’s delegation of Special Envoys to India led by former PM Kim Boo-kyum this morning in Delhi. Discussed economic, technology, defence and maritime cooperation. As well as expanding people-to-people exchanges. India will engage the new administration actively and work towards further enhancing our Special Strategic Partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

India and South Korea began a 'Strategic Partnership' in 2010, which was elevated to 'Special Strategic Partnership' in 2015 during the State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Seoul.

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday appointed special envoys to India, the European Union (EU), France, and Britain, the Presidential Office said, as part of broader diplomatic outreach efforts.

The move is seen as an effort to strengthen the foundation for summit diplomacy by sending special envoys who can brief on Lee's state affairs policy and deliver friendly messages to widen exchange.

A presidential official said the government plans to appoint special envoys who can appropriately explain the new government's governing philosophy and foreign policy agenda.

