Delhi: 11-year-old boy suffers eye injury in firecrackers explosion

New Delhi, Oct 21 An 11-year-old boy suffered a severe eye injury due to a firecracker explosion by unidentified persons in the northeast Delhi area, an official said on Saturday.

Notably, sale and bursting of firecrackers is banned across the national capital.

According to police, an information and Medico-Legal Case (MLC) was received from AIIMS Hospital regarding firecracker injury to a boy, a resident of Shastri Park in northeast Delhi.

Initial probe revealed that on October 15, at about 8 p.m, while the boy was walking to his home near main road Shastri Park, some unknown person burst a firecracker on the road.

"The boy sustained an injury to his right eye. A case of negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances and causing hurt by act endangering life has been registered in this regard," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

"The boy was discharged after treatment on October 17. His father has a transport business near Tis Hazari Court," said the DCP.

"Efforts are being made to identify the culprit. The CCTV footage in the area are being scanned," the DCP added.

