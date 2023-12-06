Delhi: 12 cases under stringent UAPA, crimes against foreign nationals surge

New Delhi, Dec 6 Despite being decried as a tool to stifle dissent, the number of cases filed under the "draconian", Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, commonly known as the anti-terror law, has increased by 28 per cent, as per recently released National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

Despite the criticisms, the government persists in employing it for serious offences. In 2022, the national capital witnessed the registration of 22 cases categorised as 'offences against the state,' with 12 of these cases falling under the stringent act.

Recent data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for the year 2022 reveals a diverse array of cases in the city, including one related to imputation, assertions prejudicial to national integration, five under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, four under the Officials Secret Act, and 12 under the UAPA. Interestingly, there were no recorded cases of sedition under section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the NCRB, national figures indicate a 23 per cent increase in UAPA cases. In 2022, the country registered 1,005 cases, compared to 814 in 2021.

Data shared by the NCRB also highlights a nearly 50 per cent rise in crimes against foreign nationals in the national capital in 2022.

Simultaneously, there was a notable drop in cases where the accused were foreigners, with 40 instances of crimes against foreigners last year compared to 27 in the corresponding previous year.

However, the overall crime committed by foreign nationals during the same period was 256, a decrease from the 322 reported in 2021.

The law enforcement agencies stress the importance of foreign visitors promptly reporting any crimes to the nearest police station for immediate assistance.

"It is crucial for them to keep emergency and distress numbers handy. Police take immediate action whenever they receive any complaint," said a senior police official.

According to the NCRB, pan-India, a total of 192 cases were registered for crimes against foreigners (tourists and residents) compared to 150 cases in 2021, marking a 28 per cent increase. Out of the 222 victims in these registered cases, 56.8 per cent were from the Asian continent (126), followed by 18.0 per cent from African countries (40).

Most of the cases registered were related to theft (34). Shockingly, 30 foreign women were reported to have been sexually assaulted in India during 2022.

The NCRB also reported 23 foreign victims of human trafficking, 23 victims of cheating, 13 women assaulted with the intent to outrage their modesty, 7 cases of kidnapping, and an equal number of robbery cases.

