Delhi: 12-Year-Old Boy Dies Days After Being Assaulted by Seniors

Tragedy struck as a 12-year-old boy passed away at a hospital in north Delhi's Shastri Nagar area, days after reportedly being assaulted by his seniors in a government school. According to the police, the incident occurred on January 11, and despite receiving medical treatment, the child succumbed to his injuries on January 20.

Rahul Sharma, the father of the victim, revealed that his son had been subjected to an assault by his seniors at the school, resulting in injuries to his leg. On January 11, when my son, a student of class 6, returned home from the government school, he was limping and was in extreme pain. I asked him about the matter, but he kept mum, Sharma told PTI over the phone.

We brought him to a hospital where he received medication and was advised to rest for a few days. However, his health deteriorated, prompting us to take him to a hospital in Rohini, shared Sharma. Tragically, on January 20, the young boy passed away during the course of his treatment at the hospital.

Expressing grief and bewilderment, Sharma added, We didn't know why he was attacked. He aspired to join the armed forces. All of his dreams have now been shattered. A postmortem by a board of doctors is being carried out to ascertain the cause of death. Legal action would be taken as per the report. The incident took place on 11th January and the boy died on 20th January, said Delhi police.