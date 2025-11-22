Delhi: 15-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death in Kardampuri

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death after a fight broke out between a group of teenagers in the Kardampuri area of Delhi. The incident occurred late on Friday night, November 21, behind Ambedkar College. Police have found clues suggesting that two people were involved in the incident, one of whom is a minor.

Jyoti Nagar police station received information about a stabbing at 11.25 pm on Friday. When the police team reached the spot behind Ambedkar College, they learnt that the injured boy, identified as Alfaz, had been taken to GTB Hospital. Doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death late on the night of November 21–22 in the Kardampuri area of Delhi. Police were alerted and found the victim had already been taken to GTB Hospital, where he was declared dead. Initial probe suggests a quarrel led to the attack. Two… pic.twitter.com/kNucgBPCAE — IANS (@ians_india) November 22, 2025

The deceased has been identified as Alfaz resident of Kardampuri. Police said the initial investigation suggests a dispute broke out between the boys over some issue. During the altercation, two of them allegedly pinned down the victim and attacked him repeatedly with a knife.

Also Read | Arms Trafficking Racket Busted in Delhi: 10 Turkey and China-Made Pistols, 92 live Cartridges Seized; 4 Arrested.

Police have identified the two accused, one of whom is a minor. A case has been registered at Jyoti Nagar police station under the relevant sections. The body has been sent for post-mortem. A forensic team has collected evidence from the spot. The matter is under investigation, and police are trying to determine what triggered the fight.

The victim’s mother, Rihana, told the media, "My son was at home when a boy named Aman came. They were going out, and I told them to eat first. Aman and another boy, Alfez, were there. I asked if everything was okay. I said he shouldn’t go, but he said, ‘I’ll be back soon, Khala, I’ll tell you everything.’ I told them not to take my son with them, but they still took him along…"