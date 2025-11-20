Delhi: 18-Year-Old Shot Dead Near GD Lancer Public School in Ranhola

An 18-year-old boy identified as Nitin was shot dead near GD Lancer Public School in Ranhola, Delhi, on Wednesday, November 19. According to the news agency IANS, Nitin was found dead near gate number 5 of the school at around 7 pm.

Delhi Police have apprehended three (Children in Conflict with Law) CCLs and recovered the arms used for crime from the spot. The motive behind the attack will be investigated further.

Earlier on November 18, a teen committed suicide at Rajendra Place Metro Station due to alleged mental pressure and persistent mistreatment by school teachers. The 16-year-old was studying in class 10th in a prominent school of the National Capital, reportedly jumped from the metro station and left behind a note blaming his teachers for driving him to the extreme step.

In a suicide note, he apologised to his parents, he said he repeatedly hurt them, and now doing it for the last time. He said he was not that certain that his school teachers are misbehaving in ways he could not bear and explain.

Several parents and other stage protest Infront of St Columba’s School in Ashok Place. According to FIR, the 16-year-old left school and around 7.15 am on Tuesday as usual. Around 2.45 pm, the father received a call saying his son had been found injured near the Rajendra Place Metro Station. When the family reached BL Kapoor Hospital, they found him dead.

Shaurya’s friend said, "He had faced issues for a long time. This wasn’t the first incident; many students had complained that St. Columbus School wasn’t good, and the teachers spoke harshly. Shaurya wanted to be a dancer and was very involved in the drama club to build his portfolio. But the drama teacher used to push and insult him, saying he was ‘overacting’ and shouldn’t act so much."