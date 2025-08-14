Delhi: 24-Year-Old Invited to Party, Drugged and Gang-Raped, Accused Threaten to Leak Video, FIR filed

Delhi: 24-year-old-Woman accused her group of people for mixing something in her drink and raping her during house party. According to the complainant her friend neetu who lives in civil lines invited her for house party. This incident took place on Sunday (10 August) and on Monday Police registered an FIR. As of now suspects have not been apprehended.

She stated that upon arriving at the party, she saw five people, including a friend and another woman, who allegedly drugged her drink. She claims she then lost consciousness and was gang raped. The woman further alleges she was beaten and the assault was filmed.The accused threatened to upload the footage if she reported the incident. They then abandoned her outside the house and fled.

50-year-old driver rapes 40-year-old woman

In separate incident 40-year-old woman was raped by a 50-year-old driver in Delhi. The incident took place in Mundka area of west Delhi. The police have registered a case and arrested the accused. The woman alleges that the accused entered the house and raped her.