Delhi: 24-yr-old stabbed over an altercation, dies

New Delhi, Dec 7 A 24-year-old man, who was on his way home with a female friend, was stabbed by unknown people over an altercation in the national capital, an official said, adding that he succumbed to injuries during the treatment on Thursday.

The incident had occurred on Monday and the deceased was identified as Saurabh, a resident of north Delhi's Burari, who worked in a private company based in Gurugram.

According to the police, Saurabh was returning home at about 8.30 p.m. on Monday from his office in Gurugram.

"He had some altercation with some unknown persons near Nala in Timarpur in which he had sustained injuries. On that day he refused in writing for any legal action. He was undergoing treatment in the trauma centre and underwent surgery on Tuesday," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena.

On Wednesday, his health condition worsened and subsequently he died.

"The body has been preserved in the Sabzi Mandi mortuary for autopsy," the DCP added.

His female friend, who was present with him during the incident, gave her statement on Thursday.

According to her, on the day of the incident, three unknown individuals assaulted Saurabh with a knife. She mentioned that she had returned home on that day without providing her statement to anyone.

A case under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Timarpur police station based on her statement.

"Furthermore, a request has been submitted for the formation of a medical board to conduct a post-mortem examination on the body to determine the exact cause of death," Meena said.

Meanwhile, multiple teams have been established to apprehend the accused, and the investigation is underway.

