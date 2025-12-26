Delhi: 28 buses carrying goods impounded; 3,970 pollution challans issued in a day

New Delhi, Dec 26 The Delhi government's Transport Department and other enforcement agencies impounded 28 goods-carrying buses, seized 100 polluting buses and issued 3,970 challans to other vehicles violating emission norms in one day, an official said on Friday.

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said in the last 24 hours, enforcement agencies inspected 4,927 vehicles, resulting in 2,390 challans by Delhi Traffic Police (PUCC), 285 challans by Transport Enforcement (PUCC), and 1,114 challans through Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.

He said 11 vehicles were penalised for GRAP violations by the Transport Department, while 170 GRAP-related challans were issued by Delhi Traffic Police. A total of 238 vehicles were returned after compliance.

The Transport Department has also taken stringent action against erring Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres. So far, 28 PUC centres have been placed under suspension, two centres have been cancelled, and action has been also initiated against two more centres.

In a case of alleged malpractice, a police complaint has been lodged against a PUC centre in Gokulpuri Police Station for issuing forged PUCCs.

Reinforcing Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government’s citizen-centric approach, Pankaj Kumar Singh said senior transport department officials have been instructed to personally visit PUC centres across the city.

Officials have been directed to ensure that vehicle owners do not face inconvenience in obtaining PUC certificates and to report any irregularities or deficiencies directly to the Minister for immediate corrective action, he said.

"Our fight against pollution requires both strict enforcement and citizen convenience. While action against polluting vehicles will continue without compromise, I have directed senior officials to personally inspect PUC centres to ensure that people face no difficulty in obtaining certificates. Any irregularity found will be dealt with strictly. Clean air for Delhi and transparent, hassle-free services for citizens remain our top priorities," said Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Meanwhile, intensive enforcement drives were conducted at key congestion and city entry points including Kashmiri Gate, Geeta Colony and Mori Gate, focusing on goods vehicles and high-emission offenders.

The Transport Department reiterated that enforcement drives, vehicle checks, and monitoring under GRAP norms will continue rigorously in coordination with Delhi Traffic Police, ensuring both environmental protection and public convenience, as the government remains committed to delivering clean air and transparent, accountable services for the people of Delhi.

