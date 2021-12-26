Delhi: 290 new COVID-19 cases, highest since June 10, positivity rate at 0.5 pc; night curfew from Monday

Delhi's daily COVID-19 cases have crossed the 200-mark for the second consecutive day as the city recorded 290 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the highest since June 10.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Sunday, a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent was observed after 50,059 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Sunday's positivity rate is the highest since June 4 when it was 0.67.

With the addition of new cases, the cumulative caseload in Delhi has reached 14,43,352 including 1103 active cases.

The cumulative positivity rate is 4.45 per cent while the case fatality is 1.74 per cent in the national capital. The national capital also reported one death in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 25,105.

A total number of 120 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,17, 144.

As per an earlier order passed by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) a 'Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)' will come into effect if the positivity rate breaches 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days leading to shutting down of various economic activities in the national capital.

A night curfew has been imposed by the Delhi government in the national capital from Monday. The curfew will remain in force from 11 pm to 5 am.

As many as 1,09,032 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far are at 2,55,57,615.

The total number of containment zones in the national capital as of date is 279.

( With inputs from ANI )

