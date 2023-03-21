Delhi: 3-day-old baby found abandoned in dump yard, investigation underway

New Delhi [India], March 21 : A three-day-old baby was found abandoned in a dump yard in Nangloi area of the national capital, Delhi Police officials said on Tuesday.

"One newly born unknown baby girl about 3 days old. One tag was found on her hand wherein Afarin w/o Fabroj DR No 29652, born on March 19, 2023, at 3:15 pm was written," said police officials.

The police official further informed that the baby was recovered and taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital through CAT ambulance and admitted there.

"In this regard, a case Vide FIR No 256/2023 dated 21.03.2023 under section 317 IPC was registered at Nangloi Police Station and an investigation was taken up," said police officials.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal in a tweet said that a complaint was received on our helpline number 181 that a newborn girl was lying in the garbage in Nangloi.

hmaarii 181 helplaain nNbr pr shikaayt milii ki naaNgloii meN ek nvjaat bccii kuudd'e meN pdd'ii hai / hmaarii ttiim ne pulis ko suucnaa de kr bccii ko reskyuu krvaayaa aur usko asptaal meN eddmitt krvaayaa hai / pulis ko nottis ishuu krke FIR drj kraa rhe haiN / is apraadh ke lie jitnii sj'aa dii jaae vo km hai / pic.twitter.com/Sa8oRMYKCX— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) March 21, 2023

"A complaint was received on our helpline number 181 that a newborn girl was lying in the garbage in Nangloi. Our team got the girl rescued after informing the police and got her admitted to the hospital. Issuing a notice to the police and registering an FIR," Mailwal said in a tweet.

Further investigation is underway and details are awaited.

