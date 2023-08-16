Delhi: 4 arrested for killing a man over trivial issue

New Delhi, Aug 16 Delhi Police has arrested four persons for killing a man over a trivial issue in the national Capital, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Gaurav (18), Himanshu Sharma (20), Himanshu (18), and Ranjeet Kumar aka Chander (28).

According to police, on August 13, information was received at Harsh Vihar police station regarding a person brought dead in the hospital and another injured person admitted for treatment.

Upon reaching the hospital, it was revealed that they had an altercation with their friends over a trivial issue and during heated arguments, the duo was assaulted by a group of individuals.

During the investigation, several CCTV footages were analysed, and intelligence was gathered from local sources.

Based on the gathered information and swift action, the police team identified the culprits. Within a few hours, Himanshu, a resident of Radha Vihar, was apprehended by the police.

"He confessed to his crime and revealed information about his associates. Acting on his lead, three other accused individuals were also captured in the Radha Vihar area. The weapon used in the offence, a knife, was recovered from Gaurav's possession," stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), Joy Tirkey.

During interrogation, they confessed to committing the crime in an attempt to establish their dominance in the local area.

“Furthermore, efforts are underway to investigate their potential involvement in other cases,” said the DCP.

--IANS

