Delhi: 4 held for beating pregnant dog to death

Four persons were arrested for allegedly beating a pregnant dog to death, the police said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as students of a private engineering college in New Friends Colony.

Officials said that the accused were identified and caught on the basis of videos of the incident that went viral on social media earlier.

Earlier on November 20, the police had registered a case against unidentified people on the basis of a complaint lodged by locals of the area.

Locals had also submitted a video of the incident alleging that the accused beat up a white street dog at the New Friends Colony area with sticks, and later dumped it in an open field.

They also claimed that the dog was pregnant and died due to the attack.

Based on their complaint, a case under sections 429, and 34 of IPC and also under section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act 1960 was registered at New Friends Colony Police Station, and a probe was initiated by the cops, and the accused were arrested.

The accused during questioning told the police that the dog kept barking at them, owing to which they felt disturbed and attacked the dog, leading to its death.

"The accused have been arrested, and further investigation into the matter is on," the police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

