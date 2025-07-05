Delhi: 4 People Found Dead Inside House in Dakshinpuri; Suffocation Suspected

Four men were found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a house in South Delhi’s Dakshinpuri area on Friday, police said. All the deceased were reportedly air conditioner mechanics. Police suspect that the cause of death was suffocation, but the exact reason will be known only after post-mortem examinations. According to the reports, neighbours informed police after the house remained locked for several hours. When police arrived and broke open the door, they discovered four male bodies inside a poorly ventilated room. Among the deceased were two brothers. The identities of the victims are still being confirmed.

A forensic team was called to the scene, and police have launched an investigation. Officers said there were no signs of foul play, and nothing suspicious was found at the location. Preliminary findings suggest the presence of a gas cylinder used for refilling air conditioners in the room, which may have caused the suffocation.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a charred body was recovered from inside a lift at the Vishal Mega Mart showroom in Karol Bagh. Police identified the deceased as 25-year-old Kumar Dhirendra Pratap. The body was found during a joint search operation by police, fire services and disaster response teams. Officials said a fire broke out on the second floor of the four-storey building on Padam Singh Road around 6.44 pm on Friday. Thirteen fire engines were deployed to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.