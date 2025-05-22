Delhi: 5 Killed, Trees Uprooted, Flights and Metro Delayed After Hailstorm Hits NCR

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed harsh weather on Wednesday evening, May 22, killing five people across the city after scorching heat hit 50.2 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. Sudden hailstorm and strong winds gusting up to 79 kilometres per hour, combined with heavy rainfall, wreak havoc. Two deaths related to rains were reported in Delhi, and three in NCR. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the sudden change in weather due to a cyclonic circulation over Haryana, drawing rough weather from the Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal.

The weather was worst at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, when gusting winds up to 79 kilometres per hour struck Safdarjung. This was followed by intense rain and hail in several parts of Delhi. Safdarjung recorded 12.1 mm of rainfall, Mayur Vihar 3.5mm, Pitampura 5mm, and Palam 2.1mm.

Visuals From Delhi

Just now Delhi witnessed a massive dust storm followed by rain and hail. The power of nature is on full display #delhirain ⛈️



"From dust storm to heavy rain and hail - #Delhi's weather is going to change dramatically tonight 🌪⚡️#delhirain#DelhiWeatherpic.twitter.com/FLatYfSEap — Weatherman Uttam (@Gujarat_weather) May 21, 2025

Thunderstorms and dust storms coupled with heavy rain wreak havoc across Delhi-NCR, uprooting trees and mangling sign boards.#delhirain#DelhiWeatherpic.twitter.com/duY0nhOhIs — Mr. J (@LaughingDevil13) May 21, 2025

The victims of the rains identified a disabled man who died near Lodhi Road when a light pole collapsed on his tricycle. In another incident, a Gokapuri resident, Azhar, died after a tree fell on him during the hailstorm. A biker in Ghaziabad was killed near Hapur Chungi when a tree fell on him. Two others were also killed in Noida and the surrounding NCR region in rain-related incidents of tree and signboard collapses. However, their identities were not confirmed by officials.

Due to intense, rough weather, flights and the metro were also affected. As per the Times of India report, at least 10 flights were diverted to Jaipur and Mumbai, and over 50 were delayed. Delhi Metro services were also affected on the Red, Yellow, and Pink lines due to an object falling on the tracks.

Delhi: Strong winds on Wednesday evening caused damage in many areas. In Pushp Vihar Sector 4, a big tree fell on a tempo traveller and badly damaged it. The tree is still lying on the main road pic.twitter.com/flac8jEl9u — IANS (@ians_india) May 22, 2025

At least 50 trees were uprooted and damaged across the National Capital. The Delhi Fire Department received 25 calls about trees falling, while NDMC received complaints from Sansad Marg, Teen Murti Marg, and Satya Marg. The MCD also responded to tree-related complaints from Chittaranjan Park, Pitampura, and Krishna Nagar.

The IMD issued a yellow alert for hot and humid climate conditions until Friday, May 23, forecasting maximum temperatures of 39-41°C.