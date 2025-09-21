Delhi: 5,000 join Namo Youth Marathon for fight against drugs

New Delhi, Sep 21 Nearly 5,000 youths took part in a Namo Youth Run on Sunday at the Delhi University Sports complex as part of the Drug-Free India Campaign for spreading awareness against drug abuse.

Sharing details about the event organised by the Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, “On the occasion, all youths were administered the pledge for a drug-free India.”

He also posted a message on X and said, “Participated in the #NamoYuvaRun marathon organized at the Delhi University rugby ground on the occasion of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's birthday under the Seva Pakhwada.”

“Through this run, all youth were administered the pledge for a drug-free India. On this occasion, State Organization General Secretary Shri @PavanRanaRSSji, State Co-in-charge Smt. @alka_gurjarji, Water Resources State Minister Shri @dr_rajbhushanji, State General Secretary @visshnumittal ji, Youth Front State President @SagarTyagiBJP ji, In-charge @abhishektandonD ji, Co-in-charge Sumit Seth ji were specially present,” he wrote.

Brand ambassador Padma Shri Sudha Singh led the marathon held at the Rugby Stadium Sports Complex, Delhi University, said a BJP leader.

On the 'Namo Yuva Run', Union Minister Raj Bhushan Choudhary said, "Through this marathon, our objective is to make India free from obesity and addiction, so that the younger generation can contribute to building a Viksit Bharat in the future."

A BJP leader said the run was being organised under the ‘Seva Pakhwara’ being celebrated by the party from the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 to the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

The Namo Yuva Run was being organised to educate the youth against drug addiction in the whole country, she said.

Earlier, while announcing the run, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj said, “PM Modi is the source of inspiration for 140 crore Indians, and he knows that the youth is the future of the country.”

She said that the PM is laying a strong foundation to achieve a developed India, and today, we do not just talk about youth empowerment, but we talk about strengthening the country under the leadership of the youth.

Padma Shri Gold Medallist athlete Sudha Singh earlier said that the Marathon is a special campaign to make the youth free from drug addiction.

“We would request everyone that if you have any child or youth in your home who is addicted to drugs, then explain to him, because if a young person in a family is an addict, then his whole family becomes weak,” said Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor