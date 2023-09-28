Delhi: 78th train departs for Ayodhya under Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra scheme

New Delhi, Sep 28 78th train, carrying 789 pilgrims, departed from Delhi for Ayodhya on Thursday under Delhi government’s Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra scheme.

A ‘bhajan sandhya’ (devotional evening) was organised for pilgrims at Thyagraj Stadium, in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Chief Minister lit the ceremonial lamp to start the bhajan sandhya program. Female pilgrims welcomed the Chief Minister and presented him a shawl with the name of Lord Shri Ram on it.

The Chief Minister met the pilgrims, inquired about their well-being, and wished them a successful journey.

He said that this 78th train is going to Ayodhya carrying the elderly of Delhi for the 'darshan' of Lord Ram.

“So far, more than 75,000 elderly residents from Delhi have undertaken pilgrimage journeys, while 4,000 pilgrims have already visited Ram Lalla for darshan from Delhi,” the Chief Minister said.

“Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Scheme has been running for the past few years. Some people have never had the opportunity to go on a pilgrimage as they did not have the means. Some have the means but are entangled in worldly affairs that they never find the time for pilgrimage. Some also have the means but lack a companion for the journey. Everyone has their challenges. This scheme provides an opportunity for everyone to go on a pilgrimage,” he said.

Delhi's Revenue Minister Atishi also addressed the pilgrims.

