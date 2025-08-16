Delhi: 8 Police Personnel Suspended Over Negligence in Janmashtami Duty at ISKCON Temple

Krishna Janmashtami is one of the majorly celebrated festival all over India. Police Authorities have tighten the security to avoid any threat. In Delhi their is a tight security outside the ISKCON temple. To manage crowd. Delhi police commissioner conducted a surprise visit to the ISKCON temple premises and found several officers missing from their assigned duty.

Following which authorities have suspended eight police personnel, including an inspector . Suspended personnel had been tasked with ensuring crowd control and security during the Janmashtami, which draws large gatherings at the temple.

Delhi Police stated that strict monitoring and accountability are essential during festivals to ensure the safety of devotees and smooth management of large crowds.