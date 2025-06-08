Delhi: 9-year-old's body found in suitcase, police suspect sexual assault

New Delhi, June 8 A 9-year-old girl was found dead and the body stuffed in a suitcase in the Nehru Vihar area of North East Delhi, the police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday, and the police suspect sexual assault based on initial medical observations.

According to the information, the girl had gone to visit a relative on Saturday night. However, she did not return home even after two hours. The family then began their search.

Someone informed her father that the girl was seen going towards a house, which was approximately 200 metres away from their own.

Upon reaching the building, the father found the door to a second-floor flat locked from the outside. He proceeded to break the door and discovered his daughter's body lying motionless in a suitcase. The girl was naked when found.

Speaking to IANS, the father said, "When I reached that flat, I broke the lock. Inside, I saw the girl in a suitcase. She was unconscious. I took her to the nursing home right there in the street."

"My daughter left home to give ice to my relatives who live nearby. When she did not come home after a while, we called the relatives and found that she had never reached there. When I began searching for her, someone told me that she had gone to a flat nearby, and someone had called her inside. The owner of the building said that the flat was locked and his brother had the keys. He said that the girl had already left. However, he said that we can check even if we want to. When we proceeded, the owner ran away," the father said.

"When I broke the lock, I found my child there in a suitcase," he added.

According to the police, the father immediately rushed the girl to the JPC hospital, where the doctors declared her 'brought dead'.

"Today, i.e., 07.06.25, (Saturday) at approximately 8:41 p.m., a call regarding the sexual assault of a minor girl in Nehru Vihar was received at PS Dayalpur. Upon reaching the location at Gali No. 2, Nehru Vihar, the Dayalpur police team found that a minor girl in an unconscious state had been taken to JPC Hospital by her father, where she was declared brought dead," the police statement read.

"Prima facie, the attending doctors at the hospital observed visible injuries on her face and alleged sexual assault," it read.

Crime and FSL teams are currently inspecting the spot. CCTV footage from the neighbourhood is being scanned to identify the accused.

A case has been registered under sections 103(1)/66/13(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 6 POCSO Act at Dayalpur police station.

Multiple teams have been deployed to collect the clues and arrest the accused, the police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor