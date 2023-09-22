Delhi: 9-yr-old girl bitten by street dog, undergoes hospital treatment

New Delhi, Sep 22 A nine-year-old girl was attacked by a street dog in northeast Delhi, said an official on Friday, adding that she was bitten by the dog on both her legs and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Sharing the details, police said that on Thursday, around 8 a.m., a police control room call was received in New Usmanpur police station regarding a minor girl injured by a street dog.

"The complainant, Sheila Devi (56), a resident of New Usmanpur, was escorting her granddaughter to school near MCD Flats, Usmanpur," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

"While MCD officials were conducting a sterilisation drive for street dogs nearby, one of the dogs suddenly approached and bit the minor girl on both her legs," the DCP added.

"The girl is a fourth-grade student and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital. Legal action is being taken in this matter," he said.

