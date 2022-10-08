Delhi: AAP minister's presence at conversion event sparks row, BJP calls for his removal

Aam Aadmi Party leader Rajendra Pal Gautam purportedly denouncing Hindu deities at a religious conversion programme, as can be seen in a viral video of the event held in the national capital recently has come under criticism by the BJP.

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also called out over the matter."This is an insult to Hinduism and Buddhism. AAP ministers are attempting to incite riots. The minister should immediately be removed from the party. We are submitting a complaint against him," BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told reporters on Friday.

On the other hand the AAP leader alleged that the BJP could only lodge false cases and claimed that the BJP was "anti-national."

"BJP is anti-national. I have faith in Buddhism. Why does anyone have trouble with it? Let them complain. Constitution gives us the freedom to follow any religion. BJP is afraid of AAP. They can only lodge fake cases against us," said AAP leader Gautam.

In the viral video, Gautam was seen along with hundreds of people taking an oath. Purportedly, the person on the microphone leads the oath with," 'We will not believe in Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh, Gauri-Ganesh as Gods and will never pray to them. I will not consider Ram and Krishna as Gods and will never... I will not pray to Gauri Ganpati etc or any other Hindu religious Gods and goddesses".

This video of organizing 'Ghar Wapsi in Buddhism' program in Delhi on October 5 under the banner of 'Mission Jai Bhim' was shared on Rajendra Pal Gautam's Facebook page.The AAP minister also claimed that the same oath was taken by Babasaheb Ambedkar, when he converted to Buddhism and said, "We have repeated the same pledge. On October 14, 1956, when Baba Saheb adopted Buddhism, he made 22 vows, which we have also taken in the oath. Watch the full video, BJP is running it by truncating it for its own benefit. BJP will do anything but make its vote clear."

On the allegations of sedition being levelled by BJP against the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal, Minister Gautam said that "Those who are enemies of humanity, do politics of religion, frenzy in the name of caste-religion, in real sense they are traitors."

Minister Gautam also said," If BJP has to complain in this matter, then the Constitution of India gives us freedom as to which religion and which faith we follow. If they want to sue, get them done, they can, they can make false cases, they can put them in jail. We are ready for that."

( With inputs from ANI )

