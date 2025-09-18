Delhi Accident: Man Dies After Falling From Flyover In Pandav Nagar

A 49-year-old man from Ghaziabad died after allegedly falling from a flyover and being run over by a vehicle in the Pandav Nagar area of East Delhi early Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 12 am near the Manglam Cut flyover on National Highway-24, according to police reports.

The deceased identified as Rakesh Kumar Agarwal was rushed to LBS Hospital by a bystander but was declared dead. The incident was reported by Amit Kumar, an auto driver, who witnessed the man fall from the flyover while driving towards Ghazipur. Preliminary investigations suggest that an unknown heavy vehicle may have struck the victim on the flyover, causing him to fall. Police have filed a case under relevant sections at the Pandav Nagar police station for further investigation.