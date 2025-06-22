Delhi Accident: Speeding Truck Loses Control in New Seelampur; Several Women and Children Injured (Watch Video)
Delhi Accident: Speeding Truck Loses Control in New Seelampur; Several Women and Children Injured (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 22, 2025 07:41 IST
In a tragic accident in New Seelampur, Delhi, a speeding Tata 407 truck lost control, broke through a road ...
In a tragic accident in New Seelampur, Delhi, a speeding Tata 407 truck lost control, broke through a road divider, collided with a parked car, and ran over several women and children. The incident left 4 to 5 people injured, some critically.