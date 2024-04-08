Delhi acid attack perpetrator accused from Maharashtra

New Delhi, April 8 A 61-year-old man, who allegedly killed his wife by pouring acid on her, was arrested from Maharashtra's Kolhapur after a months-long hunt, a Delhi Police official said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Jitendra aka Jitu and a reward of Rs 25,000 was also declared on information leading to his arrest.

On April 29, 2023, Jitendra threw acid on his wife to kill her as he suspected that she had an extramarital affair. During treatment, she succumbed to her injuries and charges of murder were added in the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Amit Goel said that recently, a specific input was received that Jitendra was living somewhere in Maharashtra. "After receiving inputs and gathering intelligence, on April 2, a police team departed to Maharashtra's Nashik but the accused had escaped from there," he said

Goel said that the team started tracking him by showing his photograph at bus stands and in this way, reached Solapur, where it was learnt that the accused was asking someone about Baru Mama Mandir. Accordingly, the team reached Baru Mama Mandir in Kolhapur district, and finally, zeroed down on the accused and apprehended him from there, he added.

