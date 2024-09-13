Delhi: Afghan-Origin Man Shot Dead in Greater Kailash; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

In a rather disturbing incident, a gym owner was shot dead by some assailants in south Delhi's Greater Kailash on Thursday night. According to Delhi Police the deceased has been identified as Nadir Shah who is of Afghan origin. "He was immediately rushed to the hospital by his friends but was declared dead on arrival.

A case under relevant sections is being registered, and further investigation is currently underway, the Delhi police said.

"Around 10:45 PM, we received a PCR call about a firing incident. We got the information about the firing incident in the E-block of GK (Greater Kailash). He was identified as Shah and runs a gym in partnership. Around 7 to 8 rounds of bullets were fired," DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said. Gangster Rohit Godara of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder of Nadir Shah in GK through a social media post. The agencies are also investigating this post.

