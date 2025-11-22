Delhi: AGS arrests accused wanted in attempt-to-murder case in Timarpur

New Delhi, Nov 22 A team of the Anti-Gangster Squad (AGS), led by Inspector Krishan Kumar on Saturday arrested 32-year-old accused Rajeev alias Raj in Timarpur. He was wanted in a sensational attempt-to-murder case registered under FIR No. 529/2025 on October 25, under Sections 109(1)/3(5) of the BNS. The accused had been absconding since the incident.

According to a statement issued by the AGS, on October 24 at around 7 p.m., an altercation took place between Rajeev and Vishal near the Sulabh Shauchalaya in Sanjay Basti, Timarpur. Acting as a responsible citizen, Rahul, the complainant, made a PCR call to report the quarrel. When the accused learned that Rahul had informed the police, both Rajeev and Vishal became enraged and attacked him with a knife, inflicting multiple injuries.

After the attack, both accused fled the scene. A case was subsequently registered under FIR No. 529/2025 at Timarpur Police Station. Both men remained absconding until Rajeev’s arrest.

With Rajeev’s arrest, the sensational attempt-to-murder case has been partially solved. Vishal, however, is still on the run.

In response to rising incidents of street crime, armed assaults, and gang-related activities in the national Capital, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has intensified efforts to trace and apprehend active and absconding criminals. The AGS has been specifically tasked with developing Intelligence networks and conducting surveillance on such offenders across Delhi and neighbouring states.

A dedicated AGS team led by Inspector Krishan Kumar and comprising SI Agam Prasad, SI Braj Lal, ASI Gobind, ASI Surender, ASI Mintu, HC Vinod, HC Dharmraj, and HC Deepak was formed under the close supervision of Bhagwati Prasad, ACP/AGS, and the direction of Harsh Indora, IPS, DCP/Crime Branch, to trace the accused.

The team conducted persistent manual Intelligence gathering along with technical surveillance on Rajeev’s movements. On November 20, the team received credible secret information regarding his location. Acting swiftly, the AGS laid surveillance and successfully apprehended Rajeev from Dwarka Mor, Delhi.

During sustained interrogation, the accused admitted to his involvement in the attempt-to-murder case and revealed several past involvements in criminal activities.

Rajeev, a resident of Sanjay Basti, Timarpur, lives with his mother, younger brother Vishal, sister Babita, wife Simran, and four-year-old son. He is uneducated and works as a caretaker at a Sulabh toilet in Timarpur.

Due to drug addiction and association with criminal elements, he has been involved in unlawful activities since childhood and has been imprisoned multiple times. He is a declared Bad Character (BC) of PS Timarpur and a previous convict in FIR No. 190/2009, registered under Sections 395/397/34 of the IPC at PS Dwarka Sector-23, Delhi.

