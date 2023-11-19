Delhi air continues to be 'very poor'

New Delhi, Nov 19 For the second consecutive day, the air quality across Delhi continued to be in the ‘very poor' category on Sunday.

However, in the national capital, the Anand Vihar station fell in the ‘severe' category with PM 2.5 at 413 and PM 10 at 371, in the 'poor' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 was at 396, 'very poor' category, and PM 10 at 306 ('very poor') while the CO reached 100 ('satisfactory').

At Aya Nagar, the PM 2.5 reached 274 under 'poor' category while PM 10 was at 189 under ‘moderate' category. The CO was recorded at 68, under the 'satisfactory' category on the weather station.

However, the station at Dwarka sector 8 recorded PM 2.5 at 271, in the 'very poor' category and PM 10 at 285 ('poor').

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport T3 area was in the 'very poor' category with PM 2.5 at 346 and PM 10 at 285 at 'poor' level. The CO spiked and reached 109 in the 'moderate' category, and NO2 at 23 in the 'good' level.

The PM 2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 345, in the 'very poor' category while PM 10 reached 241, placing it under the ‘poor’ category. The NO2 plunged to 110, in 'moderate' levels.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor