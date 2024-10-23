Delhi Air Pollution: Gopal Rai Urges Union Environment Minister to Convene Meeting for Cloud Seeding Approval

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday, October 23, has formally requested the Union Environment Minister to convene an all-stakeholder meeting to discuss the urgent implementation of cloud seeding as a measure to combat the deteriorating air quality in Delhi ahead of Diwali 2024. This plea comes in light of concerns raised in previous correspondence dated August 30 and October 10, 2024, regarding hazardous pollution levels expected around festival season.

As of now, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has already crossed the 350 mark, prompting the activation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Level II. The government has implemented its Winter Action Plan since September 25 to address air pollution and is exploring alternative solutions for immediate relief.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai writes to Union Environment Minister requesting him to convene an all-stakeholder meeting to approve cloud seeding in Delhi in view of the worsening pollution situation pic.twitter.com/YBed5oQBqz — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2024

Cloud seeding is a process that artificially induces rain to help wash out pollutants from the atmosphere. The Delhi government previously explored this method during critical periods of air pollution but noted that prior clearances from various central government agencies are required for implementation.

Minister Rai emphasized that given the likelihood of severe air quality in November, it is imperative to evaluate the feasibility of cloud seeding in Delhi. He urged for immediate meetings with representatives from various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Ministry of Defence, and others involved in environmental management.