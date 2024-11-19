Delhi Air Pollution: Work-from-Home and Odd-Even Scheme Under Consideration to Combat Worsening Air Quality

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Tuesday that a decision regarding the implementation of work-from-home measures and the odd-even scheme will be made soon to address the city's deteriorating air quality. Speaking to PTI, Rai expressed concern over the health impact, stating, "People, including children and senior citizens, are struggling to breathe, and we deeply regret this situation."

The air quality in the national capital has remained in the "severe plus" category since Sunday, with AQI levels consistently exceeding 450.

On the possibility of implementing work-from-home measures, Mr Rai stated, “We will take a decision on this soon." The minister added that the government has already imposed significant restrictions on vehicles under GRAP-IV. “We are analyzing the impact of these measures. If the analysis shows a positive outcome, we will take further decisions accordingly,” he said.

Rai described the current situation as a medical emergency and stressed the importance of collective action. "This is a time of medical emergency, and we all need to work together to address the situation," he stated.



