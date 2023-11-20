Delhi: Air quality continues to be in 'very poor' category

New Delhi, Nov 20 Air quality across Delhi continues to be in the 'very poor' category on Monday as the overall AQI of the city reached 323, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

In the national capital, the Anand Vihar station recorded the air in the 'very poor' category with PM 2.5 at 342 and PM 10 at 301, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'. The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 was at 328, very poor category, and PM 10 at 201 (poor) while the CO reached 65 (satisfactory).

At Aya Nagar, the PM 2.5 reached 248 under 'poor' category while PM 10 was at 189 under 'moderate' category.

The CO was recorded at 62, under the 'satisfactory' category on the weather station.

However, the station at Dwarka Sector 8 recorded PM 2.5 at 314, in the very poor category and PM 10 at 185 (moderate) while the CO was recorded at 103, in moderate levels and NO2 was at 95, in the satisfactory category.

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport T3 area was in the 'very poor' category with PM 2.5 at 306 and PM 10 at 147, in moderate levels.

The PM 2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 302, in the very poor category while PM 10 reached 177, placing it under the 'moderate' category.

The NO2 plunged to 156, in moderate levels and CO was at 95, in the satisfactory levels.

