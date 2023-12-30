Delhi air quality continues to be ‘severe’

New Delhi, Dec 30 Delhi continues to grapple with alarming levels of air pollution, reaching 'severe' conditions despite GRAP-III in force and various measures being taken by city authorities.

On Saturday, at the Anand Vihar area, PM2.5 levels remained in the 'severe' category standing at 476 and PM10 reached 468, and CO plummeted to 108, and NO2 at 152 classified as 'moderate," according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The persistent issue of poor air quality poses serious health concerns for residents, necessitating urgent measures to address the environmental challenges in the national capital.

The Bawana station recorded an alarming PM2.5 at 447 and PM10 at 443, both in the 'severe' category, respectively. Although CO levels were marked 'satisfactory' at 80.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport T3 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 371 and PM10 at 316, both falling under the 'very poor' category.

ITO's monitoring station reported PM2.5 at 425, categorised as 'severe,' while PM10 touched 369, in the ‘very poor’ levels. At the Dwarka sector-8 station, the air quality was 'severe,' with PM2.5 at 449 and PM 10 at 418.

Okhla Phase-II recorded very poor PM2.5 and PM10 at 373 and 319, in order.

