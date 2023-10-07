Delhi: Air quality likely to dip to 'poor' category

New Delhi, Oct 7 The air quality in the national capital is going to dip to poor quality within two days, according to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

However, on Saturday, the city recorded the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 164 in "moderate category".

The SAFAR also predicted that on Sunday. the PM 2.5 is going to reach 186 while PM 10 is expected to reach 177, both in moderate category.

The SAFAR further stated that after two days, PM 2.5 is expected to touch 239 while PM 10 can reach 205, both in poor category.

As per CPCB, on Saturday evening, Anand Vihar recorded AQI of 265 in the poor category, in Alipur, it was 235 (poor category), while in Bawana the AQI reached 305 -- in very poor category.

At IGI Airport, it was observed that the AQI had reached poor category -- 211 by Saturday evening.

However, at Lodhi road the AQI was 136 in moderate category. The ITO also recorded AQI at 189 in moderate category, and at Sirifort the AQI was at 179 in moderate category.

On October 1, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had announced the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital starting Saturday (today), anticipating a potential rise in pollution levels during the winter season.

GRAP is a central component of Delhi's Winter Action Plan, consisting of four stages.

Delhi government is working on the Winter Action Plan to reduce the pollution during the winter season. Actions will be taken in accordance with GRAP steps once the Air Quality Index (AQI) enters the "poor" category.

