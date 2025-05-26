Delhi Airport: Canopy at Terminal 1 Partially Collapses Amid Heavy Rains; Video Surfaces

According to a source, the canopy at the arrival forecourt of Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 partially collapsed on Sunday morning, May 26, due to heavy rains and strong winds. The revamped Terminal 1 (T1) was recently opened for flight operations at the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which is also the country's largest and busiest airport.

In a statement, airport operator DIAL said that a section of the external tensile fabric at the T1 arrival forecourt adjusted under pressure as part of the design's natural response to extreme conditions and to prevent excessive water retention, thereby aiding in water dispersal.

Delhi Airport Canopy Collapse

Precisely the problem of choosing shallow aesthetics over structural strength



Delhi Airport pic.twitter.com/G1jWuWVocA — Megamind (@MegamindMP) May 25, 2025

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) also said there was no structural compromise or impact to other parts of the terminal. The statement did not directly mention the canopy collapse. "Swift action was taken by the ground teams to restore normal conditions, ensuring safety and continuity of operations with minimal disruption," it said.