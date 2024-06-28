Delhi airport canopy collapse: One dead, several injured

New Delhi, June 28 At least one person was killed and eight others injured after a canopy of Terminal-1 at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport collapsed on cars amid heavy rain on Friday.

Many vehicles, including cabs, were damaged in the incident reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) around 5.00 a.m. The canopy sheet and the support beams collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal.

During the rescue operations, a driver was taken out from a cab on which an iron beam had fallen.

The NDRF officials, who reached the spot, were involved in the rescue operations.

All departures from Terminal-1 have been temporarily suspended, and check-in counters closed as a "safety measure", a Delhi airport spokesperson said. Terminal-1 has only domestic flight operations.

The spokesperson also said that all departing flights from T1 of IndiGo and SpiceJet are cancelled till 2 p.m.Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said, "Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old Departure forecourt of Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 collapsed around 5 am. There are injuries reported, and emergency personnel are working to extricate those affected and provide medical attention."

"As a result of this incident, all departures from Terminal 1 are temporarily suspended, and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure. We sincerely regret this disruption and apologize for any inconvenience caused,” the DIAL spokesperson further said.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said on X, "Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are working at site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing."

