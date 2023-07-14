Delhi airport gets fourth runway, elevated cross taxiways

New Delhi [India], July 14 : Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday inaugurated the fourth Runway and elevated dual Eastern Cross Taxiways at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The inauguration marks a significant milestone in the Phase 3A expansion project of Delhi Airport, the busiest airport in the country. With this, Delhi Airport has become India’s only airport to have four operational runways.

The new runway, spanning 4.4 kilometers and running parallel to the third runway (11/29) on the Southern side, is an integral component of the Phase 3A expansion project undertaken by the Delhi International Airport Limited.

The fourth runway will facilitate the handling of increased air traffic and, in conjunction with the dual Elevated Cross Taxiways (ECT), will significantly contribute to reducing carbon emissions. This development aligns with Delhi Airport's goal of becoming a 'Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport by 2030'.

The ECT will also help in reducing about 55,000 tonnes of CO2 emission, which is equivalent to planting about 15 lakh trees.

In his address during the inauguration ceremony, Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed his satisfaction with the completion of this vital expansion project.

He highlighted the importance of modernizing and upgrading infrastructure to meet the growing demands of air travel, contributing to the development of the aviation sector and the nation's economy.

"India is at an inflection point in her long history of civil aviation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today civil aviation is a key enabler in the rise of the country's economic power. India is aiming high, it is aiming to touch the sky. Delhi Airport under the vision of the GMR Group is creating new crests. From about 70 mn passengers per year as the biggest airport in India, the Delhi Airport will soon become one of the largest airports in the world at 109 mn passengers per year," he said.

Terming the elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT) as a marvel, he added, "Today, we are integrating the elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT), the first of its kind in India. For our travellers, this means a reduction in taxi time. The second innovation we see is the 4th runway. This runway makes Delhi Airport the only airport in the country to have four runways. With this comes responsibility. With ECT, we will save 55,000 tonnes of Carbon emissions annually. We are for growth, we are for cresting new horizons but in a sustainable way, keeping with the Prime Minister's impetus to achieve Zero Carbon Emissions by 2070."

On the occasion, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL, said, "This significant milestone at Delhi Airport reaffirms our commitment to excellence in delivering world-class aviation infrastructure. The successful completion of the fourth Runway and Eastern Cross Taxiway would not have been possible without the concerted efforts and support of various teams, including the Civil Aviation Ministry, AERA, AAI, BCAS, CISF, contractors, and airport personnel. Their unwavering support and cooperation throughout this transformative endeavour have paved the way for enhanced connectivity and operational capabilities at Delhi Airport."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor