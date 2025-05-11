Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid India-Pakistan Tensions; Flight Disruptions Likely

Despite the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, tensions continue to escalate, prompting Delhi Airport to issue a fresh advisory for passengers. The advisory, released at 2:42 AM on Sunday, confirms that operations at the Delhi airport remain normal. However, it warns that changing airspace dynamics and newly mandated security protocols from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) could lead to potential schedule changes and longer wait times at security checkpoints. Passengers are advised to stay updated through official airline communication channels, adhere to cabin and check-in baggage guidelines, and arrive early to accommodate possible delays due to enhanced security checks. The advisory also urges cooperation with airline and security personnel and recommends verifying flight status via the airline or the official Delhi Airport website.

Delhi Airport operations issues travel advisory. pic.twitter.com/jcbrqmHyh7 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

The statement emphasizes: “We strongly advise all passengers to rely solely on official updates for accurate information and to refrain from circulating unverified content.” Earlier, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other aviation regulators issued a series of NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen), announcing the temporary suspension of civilian flight operations at 32 airports in northern and western India. The restriction is effective from May 9, 2025, until May 14, 2025, aligning with 0529 IST on May 15, 2025.

The affected airports include: Adampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu-Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarasawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise, and Uttarlai.

As part of the heightened safety measures, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has ordered that all passengers at all airports across India will need to undergo secondary ladder point security check (LPSC) or pre-boarding check. Government officials also added that air marshals will be deployed across airports in India, based on the passenger traffic inflow.