Delhi Airport Issues Advisory for Passengers Amid Fog Conditions

Low visibility procedures were implemented at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Thursday morning amid adverse weather conditions, affecting flight operations. As India’s busiest airport, IGIA manages approximately 1,400 flight movements daily.

Delhi Airport issues advisory for passengers in view of smog conditions in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/4m2vBP9x7x — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2024

"Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal," the airport operator DIAL said in a post on X at 7 am. It also requested passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

At least 10 flights were diverted, and numerous others faced delays on Wednesday due to low visibility conditions at the Delhi airport.

