Delhi Airport Operations Disrupted: Seven Flights Diverted, Many Delayed Due to Dense Fog

At least seven flights were diverted and several others were delayed at Delhi airport on Wednesday morning due to low visibility, officials said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that very dense fog began to form around 5:30 AM, causing a thick haze to settle over various parts of the national capital, disrupting airport operations.

One of the officials said six flights were diverted to Jaipur and one to Lucknow since 7 am due to bad weather.

According to a second official, some flights have been delayed, but visibility conditions are gradually improving. Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the busiest airport in the country, handles approximately 1,400 flight movements daily.