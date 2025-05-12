Delhi airport operations smooth; some flights may be hit due to airspace limits

New Delhi, May 12 Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Monday that operations at the airport are “currently smooth”, however, due to changing airspace conditions and increased security measures, some flight schedules and security checkpoint processing times may be affected.

The airport management has advised passengers to follow updates and instructions from their airlines, allow extra time for security checks due to heightened measures, and adhere to hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations.

Passengers have been advised to check the latest flight status through their airline or the official Delhi Airport website.

“We strongly encourage passengers to rely only on official channels for accurate updates. We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work closely with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains safe and efficient,” Delhi airport said.

Enhanced security measures that were put in place due to the tensions between India and Pakistan are continuing as a precautionary measure. Although an agreement for a ceasefire was reached on Saturday, the government is not taking any chances on the security front.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Sunday with the three service chiefs and the CSD to take stock of the latest situation.

Air India said that in view of an order by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on enhanced measures at airports, passengers across India are advised to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding. Check-in closes 75 minutes before departure.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has also issued an advisory asking passengers to arrive well in advance of the scheduled departure time due to enhanced security measures that are in place.

Passengers have been advised to carry Government-issued photo IDs keep their passport, visa, ticket/boarding pass ready and easily accessible for inspection.

Flyers have also been advised to pack smart and light -- according to security guidelines and to check the airline or airport's website before packing so that prohibited items can be excluded.

Liquids are limited to 100ml containers in carry-on bags, placed in a clear zip-lock pouch; electronic goods such as laptops and tablets must be placed separately in trays during screening, the advisory states.

It has also urged passengers to stay close to their luggage, as unattended baggage will be treated as suspicious and may lead to emergency procedures being implemented.

Besides, passengers have been advised to monitor announcements via airport social media handles, airport displays, airline apps/websites to stay informed and report anything unusual immediately to the nearest CISF officer or airport.

