Delhi Airport Sees Over 100 Flight Delays Due to Dense Fog; No Diversions Reported

Delhi airport witnessed delays for over 100 flights on Friday morning due to adverse weather conditions, an official reported. Dense fog in the national capital caused low visibility, resulting in the flight disruptions. The official further stated that, although more than 100 flights were delayed, no diversions have been reported so far.

"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X.

Winter weather can be fickle, and we assure you that our teams are working diligently to minimise the impact on your travel plans. Thank you for your patience and understanding. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 3, 2025

Winter weather can be fickle, and we assure you that our teams are working diligently to minimise the impact on your travel plans. Thank you for your patience and understanding, said IndiGo in a post X.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, handles approximately 1,300 flight movements daily. The airport is equipped with a CAT III facility, which allows aircraft to operate safely in low visibility conditions, such as those caused by dense fog.

