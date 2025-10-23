Delhi and Bihar Police jointly eliminate ‘sigma gang’

New Delhi, Oct 23 In a breakthrough against organised crime, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, in coordination with Bihar Police, neutralised four wanted criminals in a late-night encounter in Rohini, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The slain men—identified as Ranjan Pathak, Bimlesh Mahto, Manish Pathak, and Aman Thakur—were carrying a combined reward of Rs 1 lakh for their arrest.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of DCP (Crime Branch) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, following a tip-off from Bihar Police about the movement of the gang in Delhi.

The four gangsters of the notorious Sigma gang, responsible for some high-profile killings in Bihar, were also plotting to conduct a major criminal operation during the upcoming Assembly elections, an official said.

Acting swiftly, a joint team of both forces launched an operation based on technical surveillance and human intelligence inputs.

Around 2:20 AM on the intervening night of October 22-23, the police intercepted a white Maruti Suzuki Baleno near Pancholi Park, Bahadur Shah Marg, Rohini.

Upon being signalled to stop, the criminals opened unprovoked fire on the police team.

“On being signalled to stop, the occupants of the vehicle opened heavy fire at the police team without any provocation. The police personnel retaliated in self-defence, leading to a brief exchange of fire, during which all four accused were injured,” the police said in its press note.

All four accused sustained injuries and were rushed to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

According to Delhi Police, the criminals were wanted in several cases involving murder, armed assault, and illegal possession of weapons.

"The criminals were wanted in several cases involving murder, armed assault, and illegal possession of weapons. Based on surveillance and technical inputs, the accused were tracked moving towards Bahadur Shah Marg, Rohini, Delhi," the police said.

"Accused were carrying a reward of Rs. 1,00,000/- on their arrest," it added.

Police recovered three semi-automatic pistols, one country-made firearm, and the car (Baleno) used by the accused.

--IANS

sas/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor