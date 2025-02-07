Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch Serves Legal Notice to Arvind Kejriwal Over Claims of BJP Poaching AAP Candidates Ahead of Poll Results

The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) issued a legal notice to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, seeking details and evidence supporting his claims that the BJP attempted to bribe his party's candidates ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results.

The legal notice was served a day before the scheduled vote counting for the Delhi Assembly elections held on February 5. Delivered to Kejriwal's residence at 5, Ferozeshah Road, the notice has heightened political tensions between AAP and the BJP, with AAP accusing the move of being politically motivated.

Meanwhile, exit polls have presented varying predictions on the BJP's potential victory margin. One poll projected that the BJP could secure 51-60 out of the 70 Delhi Assembly seats, while two others forecast an AAP win. Vote counting is scheduled for February 8, with AAP having dominated the last two Delhi Assembly elections.