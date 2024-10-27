Delhi AQI Today: Smog Blankets City as Air Quality Reaches Alarming Levels (Watch Video)

A thick layer of smog has enveloped New Delhi, leading to a significant decline in the Air Quality Index (AQI). As of now, AQI readings around the Akshardham Temple stand at 361, categorised as 'Very Poor,' while Anand Vihar has reached an alarming level of 405, classified as 'Severe,' according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

#WATCH | Delhi: A layer of smog engulfs Nehru Place and surrounding areas as the overall AQI drops in the national capital pic.twitter.com/nybS2rpsTU — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2024

In the NCR region, air quality also remained poor, with Noida recording an average AQI above 300. Sector 125 in Noida reported an AQI of 331, while Sector 1 had a reading of 320. Ghaziabad's air quality dipped further into the 'severe' category, with Loni recording an AQI of 406. Although Gurugram's air quality was better compared to other areas in Delhi-NCR, it still fell into the poor category with readings reported at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The AQI scale classifies air quality into several categories: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).

Current wind patterns are expected to persist for the next day; however, pollution levels are predicted to rise further in the coming days due to unfavourable weather conditions. The Air Quality Early Warning System projects that the AQI could reach 400 by October 31.

#WATCH | Delhi | Air Quality Index around Anand Vihar crosses the 400 mark, recorded 405, categorised as 'Severe' according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/NkF32Rqwhl — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2024

Sunday marked the most polluted day of the past week, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 405. Other areas reported concerning figures, including 400 at Alipur, 318 at Chandni Chowk, 339 at Dwarka Sector 8, 324 at IGI Airport, and 337 near Pusa, according to the CPCB monitoring system.

#WATCH | Delhi: Morning walkers, joggers and cyclists work out at Kartavya Path near India Gate amid deteriorating air quality in the city. pic.twitter.com/qhynws88OA — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2024

In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Centre urged states on Saturday to enhance the implementation of existing micro-level action plans for managing crop residue. The significant rise in pollution levels before the start of the 2024 festive season has raised alarms among residents and authorities. Health experts are advising individuals to wear face masks when outside, as cases of respiratory difficulties continue to increase.