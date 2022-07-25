Delhi Art Week to begin from Aug 24

New Delhi, July 25 The second edition of Delhi Art Week (DAW) will be held from August 24 to 31 in a hybrid avatar, not only will galleries and institutions showcase their programming physically in their own spaces, but DAW 2022 will also be online on the internationally recognized platform, Artsy.

This virtual presence of the week aims to provide the global audience with a sense of the diversity of Indian contemporary and modern art available in the Capital city. DAW exhibits will be virtually on view on Artsy till September 14.

The first edition, held from April 3-10, 2021, brought together, for the first time ever, a variety of art programs from 37 participating galleries and four institutions, including two museums.

DAW 2021 also organised the city into four distinct "art zones", thereby providing easy access and navigation through the capital's gallery and museum network.

DAW's website and Instagram pages further provided resources to those interested in engaging in Delhi's art world.

It was conceived of as a result of the dramatic changes brought about in the art world owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, one of which was the cancellation of many art fairs, and the identification by many galleries that working together rather than in isolation was the call of the times.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor